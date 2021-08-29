Cutler Group LP Takes $30,000 Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.99. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 218,124 shares of company stock valued at $13,630,405 and have sold 1,681,012 shares valued at $1,021,628. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

