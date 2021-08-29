Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

