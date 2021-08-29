Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,447 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,528,000 after purchasing an additional 466,425 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.