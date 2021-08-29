Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 207 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.