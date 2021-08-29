Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $309.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $282.00 to $309.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.26.

WDAY stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

