Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.