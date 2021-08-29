PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.