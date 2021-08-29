Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 194 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

