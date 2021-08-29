Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Globant by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Globant by 41.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,604,000 after purchasing an additional 93,715 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 45.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $321.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

