MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report sales of $721.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.20 million and the lowest is $720.24 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $589.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.