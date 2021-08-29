59,320 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 141.98, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

