Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after buying an additional 173,249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,534,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after buying an additional 86,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after buying an additional 198,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 147,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period.

MNA stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28.

