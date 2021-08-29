Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 19,600 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $58.61 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

