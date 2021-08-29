Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Plexus worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plexus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,055,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

