Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $4.59 Million Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 44.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 5.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 85.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

