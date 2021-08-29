Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 700 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 567,701 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 553,388 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,769. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

KTOS stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

