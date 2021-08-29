Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 14.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

