Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after buying an additional 896,008 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 580,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after buying an additional 430,909 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,687,000 after buying an additional 414,848 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,694,000 after buying an additional 405,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,539,000 after buying an additional 349,975 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

