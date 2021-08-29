Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 160.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 125.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $5,198,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,681,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 85,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

