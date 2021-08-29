2,536 Shares in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,364,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,125. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

