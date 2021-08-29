Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

