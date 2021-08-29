Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile (NYSE:AMPI)

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.