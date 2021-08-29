Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.66. 8,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

