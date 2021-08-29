Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 124,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,222,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

