Thomas J. Healy Sells 200,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas J. Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hyliion by 81.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,197,000 after buying an additional 1,690,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

