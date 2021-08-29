Shyam K. Reddy Sells 36,328 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

