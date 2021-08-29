Shyam K. Reddy Sells 36,328 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.