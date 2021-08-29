Short Interest in BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Declines By 33.8%

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of BLIBQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. BB Liquidating has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Get BB Liquidating alerts:

BB Liquidating Company Profile

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.