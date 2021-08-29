Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.55%.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
