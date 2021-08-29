Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

