Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Down 33.5% in August

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.98.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
