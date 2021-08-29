Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Down 33.5% in August

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Mastech Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

