Millennium Management LLC Has $244,000 Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 850.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,873,000.

NEBCU opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 78,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $744,726.15.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

