Millennium Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,372 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 126,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.