25,000 Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LJAQU opened at $10.02 on Friday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

