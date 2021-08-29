Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $151.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.