Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $151.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.
NYSE:MDT opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.
In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
