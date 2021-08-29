Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom has increased in a year’s time. The company reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines improved year-over-year. Sales also marked the fourth straight quarter of sequential growth. Results gained from solid demand, better inventory, stringent cost management, and improved sales trends in Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack across regions and categories. Strength in shoes, apparel and accessories along with active, home and designer categories bode well. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Improved margins and lower costs contributed to bottom line growth. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, Nordstrom demonstrated adverse comparisons with second-quarter fiscal 2019. Stiff competition acts as a woe.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

NYSE JWN opened at $29.22 on Friday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 139.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $2,602,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

