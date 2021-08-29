Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $425.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

