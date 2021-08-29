Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 116 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $418.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

