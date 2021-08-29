Millennium Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.