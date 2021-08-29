Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $280,038. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

