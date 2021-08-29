SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 42,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,023,000 after buying an additional 16,645,664 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

