Morgan Stanley Sells 30,407 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

KRG opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

