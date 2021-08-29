31,393 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $195.56 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

