Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Ebix worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 369,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 154,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ebix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $888.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.