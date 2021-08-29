Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Conifer were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conifer in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.94 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

