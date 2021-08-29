Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.