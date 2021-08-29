Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $101,705,000.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

