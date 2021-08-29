Royal Bank of Canada Invests $140,000 in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,818,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $5,050,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $5,041,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,681,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

NASDAQ SVFB opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.