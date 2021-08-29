Royal Bank of Canada Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $4.79 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

