Royal Bank of Canada Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 2,083.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.43. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

