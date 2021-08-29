Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

DMLP opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.