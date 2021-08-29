The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.